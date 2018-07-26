Classic Rock Almanac July 26, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2002-Ozzy Osbourne announces he's leaving Ozzfest for three weeks to spend time with his wife Sharon as she battles cancer. System of a Down takes over the headline slot.

1992-KISS singer-guitarist Paul Stanley marries actress Pamela Bowen. (They have one son and divorced in 2001.)

1990-Grateful Dead keyboardist Brent Mydland dies at age 37.

1986-Peter Gabriel hits number-one with the single "Sledgehammer."

1980-The Rolling Stones' Emotional Rescue reaches number-one in Billboard, where it spends seven weeks.

1979-A revamped version of The Clash's self-titled debut album is released in the United States two years after the original disc's issue in Britain.

1977-With seven dates to go, Led Zeppelin's U-S tour ends abruptly when Robert Plant's six-year-old son Karac dies of a respiratory ailment in England.

1975-The Eagles' One of These Nights becomes the number-one-selling album.

1963-Bob Dylan makes his first appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, performing at afternoon workshops before taking part in the evening's program, where he is joined by Joan Baez, Peter, Paul and Mary and The Freedom Singers. Two years later, his electric performance at Newport will ignite a huge controversy in the folk music community.

BIRTHDAYS

Gary Cherone - 57 years old

Extreme/Tribe of Judah/ex-Van Halen singer. Born 1961.

Roger Taylor - 69 years old

Queen drummer/vocalist. Born 1949.

Mick Jagger - 75 years old

The Rolling Stones singer-songwriter-guitarist has also recorded as a solo artist and acted in a number of films. Born 1943.