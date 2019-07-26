Classic Rock Almanac July 26, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-The Rolling Stones album "Beggar's Banquet" has its release delayed because of their record label's objection to the album's cover design, which featured a graffiti-covered bathroom wall. It was the first album on which Mick Jagger played guitar.

1976-With three of the four original backing musicians now departed, the last Three Dog Night concert is held in Los Angeles. When they would re-unite in 1981, all the original members except bassist Joe Schermie came back onboard.

1977-Tragedy struck Led Zeppelin's lead singer Robert Plant when his five-year-old son, Karac, died suddenly of a respiratory ailment. The remaining seven dates on Led Zeppelin's US tour were cancelled.

1987-Billy Joel plays a concert in Leningrad, after which, audience members carry him out on their shoulders.

1990-Brent Mydland, keyboard player for The Grateful Dead, was found dead of a drug overdose in his home in Lafayette, California. He was 37. He joined the band in 1979, replacing Keith Godchaux.

2006-The guitar on which Paul McCartney learned his first chords sold for 330,000 Pounds at an auction at London's Abbey Road Studios.

2011-Ford became the first major auto manufacturer to announce plans to ditch the CD player in favor of a USB port. A company spokesperson said "The in-car CD player, much like pay telephones, is destined to fade away in the face of exciting new technology." GM and Chrysler would follow in 2015, although the devices were still available on some models. CD players have been estimated to cost auto makers about $30 to install.

BORN TODAY

1943-Mick Jagger

vocals, The Rolling Stones

1949-Roger Taylor

drums, vocals, Queen

1961-Gary Cherone

singer with Extreme. Also toured and recorded with Van Halen.