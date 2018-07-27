Classic Rock Almanac July 27, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Paul Stanley is forced to pull out of KISS's show in San Jacinto, California because of a heart problem.

2001-Lynyrd Skynyrd bassist Leon Wilkeson is found dead of natural causes in a Jacksonville, Florida hotel room. He was 49.

1984-Prince's first movie, Purple Rain, opens nationally.

1979-Alice Cooper's Indian art store in Scottsdale, Arizona is hit by a firebomb, which destroys artifacts as well as some of Cooper's gold records.

1977-Robert Plant's five-year-old son Karak dies of a stomach infection. The Led Zeppelin singer goes into seclusion for nearly a year following the tragedy

1976-Bruce Springsteen sues his manager, Mike Appel, for fraud and breach of contract.

1974-Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" single is released.

1973-The New York Dolls release their debut album, produced by Todd Rundgren.

1971-On the second day of rehearsals, George Harrison and Ravi Shankar hold a press conference at ABKCO Records' New York office to announce the Concert for Bangladesh.

1969-The Doors perform at the final evening of the three-day Seattle Pop Festival. Apparently drunk, Jim Morrison gets into a shouting match with an abusive audience member. Led Zeppelin follow The Doors onstage. Among the other headliners that weekend are Santana, Eric Burdon, Ike & Tina Turner, The Youngbloods, Bo Diddley, Chuck Berry, Chicago and The Guess Who.

1968-Pink Floyd's second album, Saucerful of Secrets, is released in the U-S.

1968-The Who's "Magic Bus" single is released in the U.S., over a month and a half before it would come out at home in Britain. It will eventually peak at number-25 here.

BIRTHDAYS

Tris Imboden - 67 years old

Chicago (since 1990)/ex-Kenny Loggins Band drummer. Born 1951.

Andy White-Died in 2015

The British session drummer is best known for having played on the most widely known version of the first Beatles single, "Love Me Do," and it's B-side, "P.S. I Love You." He can also be heard on many hits by Herman's Hermits and on "It's Not Unusual" by Tom Jones. He died following a stroke on November 9th, 2015 at 85. born 1930.