Classic Rock Almanac July 27, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1974-Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" is released in America, where it would become their highest charting single, reaching #8.

1976-John Lennon finally received his US Green Card, three years after he was ordered to leave by immigration officials.

1979-Alice Cooper's Indian art store in Scottsdale, Arizona is destroyed by a firebomb. $200,000 worth of artifacts and some of Cooper's Gold records, which were stored in the back, are lost. Cooper said maybe a "disco-music freak" was responsible because he had been making some anti-Disco remarks.

2001-Leon Wilkeson, bassist for the southern Rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd was found dead in a Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida hotel room. Allegedly suffering from chronic liver and lung disease, the official cause of death was deemed from natural causes. He was 49.

2012-The Beatles were headed back to the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 albums chart with the iTunes-exclusive compilation "Tomorrow Never Knows". The set includes 14 classic songs by the band and marked the first time The Beatles released an album exclusively to iTunes that had never been previously issued.

BORN TODAY

1930-Andy White

session drummer He was affectionately christened ‘the fifth Beatle' as he was best known for replacing Ringo Starr on drums on the The Beatles' first single, ‘Love Me Do’. White also worked with Chuck Berry, Billy Fury, Herman's Hermits and Tom Jones. He died on November 9, 2015.