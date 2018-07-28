Classic Rock Almanac July 28, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Ozzy Osbourne has a "minor outpatient procedure" done to remove a bloodclot at a Denver hospital.

2007-A partial Guns n' Roses reunion takes place at the Key Club in Hollywood as guitarist Izzy Stradlin and bassist Duff McKagan join drummer Steven Adler and his band, Adler's Appetite, onstage to play "Mr. Brownstone" and "Paradise City." It's the first time Stradlin and McKagan had played with Adler in 17 years.

2007-Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival takes place at Toyota Park in suburban Chicago. He's joined by BB King, Robert Cray, Steve Winwood, Jeff Beck, Robbie Robertson and many other players.

2006-The first guitar Paul McCartney ever played sells at auction at London's Abbey Road Studios for $615,000.

2002-Ozzy Osbourne leaves Ozzfest to be with his wife and manager Sharon while she undergoes chemotherapy. He returns to the tour on August 4th.

1995-Jimi Hendrix's father wins the rights to his son's name, likeness, image and music after a number of companies had profited from them over the years.

1987-The Beatles sue Nike and Capitol Records over the use of "Revolution" in commercials.

1979-Ted Nugent, Journey, Aerosmith and Thin Lizzy headline the World Series of Rock in Cleveland.

1976-Steve Miller Band's Fly Like an Eagle album, with four future Top 20 singles, is certified gold.

1975-Black Sabbath releases its sixth studio album, Sabotage.

1975-Bob Dylan begins recording the Desire album at CBS Studios in New York.

1973-Grand Funk Railroad releases We're an American Band.

1972-Mott the Hoople releases "All the Young Dudes," written and produced by David Bowie.

1971-George Harrison releases the single "Bangla Desh," recorded with Phil Spector, as a prelude to August 1st's Concert for Bangladesh.

BIRTHDAYS

Steve Morse - 64 years old

The American guitarist has played in Deep Purple, Kansas, Angelfire, Flying Colors and The Dixie Dregs. Born 1954.

Simon Kirke - 69 years old

Bad Company/ex-Free drummer; father of Girls co-star Jemima Kirke. Born 1949.

Jerry Casale (Pizzute) - 70 years old

The Devo singer-bassist-synthesist has also directed many videos. Born 1958.

Mike Bloomfield-Died in 1981

The Chicago blues guitarist played solo, in Electric Flag, The Paul Butterfield Blues Band and KGB. He also recorded the Super Session album with Al Kooper, did an album with Dr. John and backed Bob Dylan in the studio (Highway 61 Revisited) and onstage at the Newport Folk Festival. He died of a drug overdose February 15th, 1981 at 36. Born 1944.

Rick Wright-Died in 2008

The Pink Floyd keyboardist died of cancer September 15th, 2008 at 65. Born 1943.