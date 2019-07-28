Classic Rock Almanac July 28, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1973-MCA Records introduces the newly signed Lynyrd Skynyrd to the press and explains how to pronounce the band's name.

1973-One of the largest Rock festivals of all time is held at the Watkins Glen raceway in New York. More than 600,000 attended a one day show featuring The Grateful Dead, The Band and The Allman Brothers.

1973-Grand Funk Railroad's "We're An American Band" is released. It will top the Billboard chart near the end of September.

1976-The Steve Miller Band's album, "Fly Like an Eagle" goes Gold, on its way to Platinum. The LP features the title track (which makes it to #2), "Take the Money and Run" (#11), "Rock'n Me" (#1) and "Jet Airliner" (#8).

1987-Apple Corps Ltd. and Apple Records launch a $15 million law suit against Nike over the use of The Beatles' song "Revolution" in a TV commercial. Nike claimed that it paid $250,000 to Capitol Records Inc. for the rights to use the song for a year. An out of court settlement was reached in November of 1989, but the terms were not disclosed.

1995-Jimi Hendrix's father, James Al Hendrix, wins back the rights to his son's name, likeness, image and music after a number of companies had profited from them over the years.

2018-76-year-old Paul McCartney returned to the Cavern Club in Liverpool for a two hour performance in front of 270 fans. Macca thrilled the crowd by playing Beatles classics including "Love Me Do", "I Saw Her Standing There" and "Get Back", as well as songs from his new album "Egypt Station". During the show he remarked, "All those years ago we came here and played, and we didn't know if we had any future. We did okay," he said. "Coming back here with all my guys and all my crew and stuff, it's pretty amazing."

BORN TODAY

1938-George Cummings

steel guitar with Dr Hook

1943-Mike Bloomfield

guitarist who was a member of the Paul Butterfield band and Electric Flag. He played on Bob Dylan's album Highway 61 Revisited. Died February 15, 1981.

1943-Richard Wright

keyboards, vocals, Pink Floyd. died September 15, 2008.

1948-Gerald Casale

vocalist, bass guitar/synthesizer player, and a founding member of Devo

1949-Simon Kirke

drums, Free, Bad Company