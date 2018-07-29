Classic Rock Almanac July 29, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Neil Young files for divorce from Pegi Young, his wife of 36 years. His new romantic relationship, with actress Daryl Hannah, comes to light a month later.

1973-Led Zeppelin's safe deposit box at the Drake Hotel in New York is robbed of 180-thousand dollars. It is one of the largest cash thefts ever in New York City.

1970-The Rolling Stones officially end their relationship with business manager Allen Klein.

1968-The Beatles start recording "Hey Jude" at Abbey Road in London without producer George Martin, who has the night off. Over the next four days --with a move to Trident Studios --they produce their longest-running (seven minutes) and most dominant (eight weeks at number-one) single.

1967-The Doors' "Light My Fire" starts a three-week run at number-one in Billboard.

1966-Cream -- Jack Bruce, Eric Clapton and Ginger Baker -- plays its first public show, at a Manchester (England) club called the Twisted Wheel.

1966-Bob Dylan crashes his motorcycle near his home in Woodstock, New York. He is taken to Middletown Hospital with several broken vertebrae, a concussion and cuts on his face and scalp.

1965-The Beatles' second movie, Help!, opens at London's Pavilion Theater nearly a month before its US debut.

BIRTHDAYS

John Sykes - 59 years old

Thin Lizzy/ex-Blue Murder/ex-Whitesnake guitarist-singer. Born 1959.

Patti Scialfa - 62 years old

Bruce Springsteen's second wife has been a solo artist and a longtime singer and guitarist in The E Street Band. Born 1956.

Neal Doughty - 72 years old

REO Speedwagon keyboardist. Born 1946.