Classic Rock Almanac July 3, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1995-Courtney Love's request to spread Kurt Cobain's ashes is rejected by Seattle's Lake View Cemetery, where Bruce and Brandon Lee are buried.

1973-Before his encore at London's Hammersmith Odeon, the last show of a 60-date U-K tour, David Bowie announces, "It's the last show we'll ever do." While many believe he has retired from performing, he does the Diamond Dogs tour a year later.

1971-Jim Morrison of The Doors dies of heart failure in his bathtub in Paris at age 27, although news of his death is not made public until after he is buried.

1969-The Newport Jazz Festival opens its doors to rock bands for the only time. Jeff Beck, James Brown, Johnny Winter, Jethro Tull, Led Zeppelin and Ten Years After are among the rock acts that will appear during the four-day festival.

1969-27-year-old Brian Jones, late of The Rolling Stones, drowns in the pool at his Hartfield, England home the day the band's first single without him, "Honky Tonk Women," is released.

1968-The Beatles begin recording "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da," a project that stretches over seven additional days.

1964-In England, The High Numbers, who will become better known after they change their name back to The Who, release their only single, "Zoot Suit" b/w "I'm the Face," on Fontana Records.

BIRTHDAYS

Andy Fraser - Died in 2015

The London native played bass in Free and co-wrote the band's lone U.S. hit, "All Right Now," with lead singer Paul Rodgers. He was later in Sharks. He released a solo album (Naked...and Finally Free) in 2005. He died March 16th, 2015 at 62. Born 1952.