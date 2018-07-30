Classic Rock Almanac July 30, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2002-Bruce Springsteen releases The Rising, his first studio album with The E Street Band since 1984. They promote it with a brief show at Convention Hall in Asbury Park, New Jersey that is broadcast live on the Today show.

1987-David Bowie begins the Glass Spider tour in Philadelphia.

1971-Two days after its US release, George Harrison's "Bangla Desh" single is released in the rest of the world.

1966-"Wild Thing" by The Troggs becomes the group's first and only American number-one.

1966-The Who play the Sixth National Jazz & Blues Festival in England. Pete Townshend wears a black tuxedo complete with bowtie for the occasion but still demolishes his Rickenbacker guitar while playing "My Generation" at the end of the set.

1963-The Beatles record "All My Lovin'" (in 13 takes), "Please Mister Postman" (in nine), "It Won't Be Long" (in 23 ) and "Roll Over Beethoven" (in eight) at Abbey Road.

BIRTHDAYS

Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond - 72 years old

Ex-Jethro Tull bassist. Born 1946.

Buddy Guy - 82 years old

The Chicago blues guitar great is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The rapper Shawnna is his daughter. Born 1936.