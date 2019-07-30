Classic Rock Almanac July 30, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1988-Former member of The Spencer Davis Group and Traffic, Steve Winwood had the number 1 song in the US this week with "Roll With It". It stayed at the top for four weeks, making it the number one song of the year. In the UK however, the record stalled at #53. Winwood's next release, "Don't You Know What the Night Can Do?" also made it into the US Top Ten, while the following singles, "Holding On" and "One and Only Man" cracked the Top Twenty.

2003-Over 400,000 fans saw The Rolling Stones give a open air concert in Toronto, Canada. The event was held to show the world that Toronto was a safe city to visit, following an outbreak of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) earlier in the year. Also appearing on the show were AC/DC, The Guess Who, Rush and many others.

2009-Procol Harum organist Matthew Fisher won his long battle to be recognized as co-writer of the band's 1967 hit "A Whiter Shade of Pale". Britain's Law Lords unanimously ruled that Fisher, who claimed he wrote the song's organ melody, was entitled to a share of future royalties. In 2006, the High Court ruled he was entitled to 40% of the copyright, but the Court Of Appeal overturned the ruling in 2008, saying that the 38 years he waited to launch the lawsuit, was too long.

BORN TODAY

1936-George "Buddy" Guy

blues guitarist and singer

1946-Jeffrey Hammond

former bass guitar player for Jethro Tull