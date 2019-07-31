Classic Rock Almanac July 31, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones appealed their sentences on drug charges laid by British police after they were arrested in February. Richards' conviction was overturned while Jagger's three-month jail sentence was reduced to a conditional discharge.

1968-The Beatles laid down the bed tracks for "Hey Jude" during the first of a two day session in London. A 36 piece orchestra would be added the following day.

1982-Survivor's "Eye Of The Tiger" sat atop both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Cashbox Best Sellers chart. The song, which was commissioned by actor Sylvester Stallone for the theme for the movie Rocky III, would receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song and go on to sell over five million copies

BORN TODAY

1953-Hugh McDowell

cellist Electric Light Orchestra, died of cancer on November 6, 2018.

1958-Bill Berry

drums, R.E.M.