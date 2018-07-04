Classic Rock Almanac July 4, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Elton John plays an AIDS-awareness benefit in Philadelphia, on the same stage Live 8 used.

2000-A Metallica fan falls to his death after climbing on an exterior railing at the band's July 4th Summer Sanitarium tour show at Baltimore's PSI Net Stadium.

2000-Ron Wood of The Rolling Stones checks himself into rehab in London.

1982-Ozzy Osbourne marries his manager, Sharon Arden, the daughter of English rock impresario Don Arden.

1980-The Beach Boys play a free show for a half-million people at the Washington Monument in DC. It turns into an annual Fourth of July event.

1976-The Ramones headline their first UK show at London's Roundhouse, and help launch Britain's punk movement. The Flamin' Groovies and The Stranglers are also on the bill.

1973-One day after he announced "this is the last gig we'll ever do" from the stage of the Hammersmith Odeon, David Bowie throws himself an impromptu "retirement" party at the Cafe Royal on Regent Street in London.

1971-George Harrison starts recording the single "Bangla Desh." He finishes the following day.

1966-The Beatles are booed at the airport in Manila, the Philippines after failing to show for a private appearance before President Marcos, his wife and 300 Filipino children. The group claims not to know about the engagement.

BIRTHDAYS

John Waite - 65 years old

He sang lead and played bass on The Babys' '70s hits "Isn't It Time" and "Everytime I Think of You," then topped the charts on his own in '84 with "Missing You" and in '89 with Bad English's "When I See You Smile." Born 1953.

Jeremy Spencer - 70 years old

The co-founder of Fleetwood Mac played slide guitar on such songs as "Black Magic Woman" and "Albatross" but left the group suddenly in 1971 to join a religious cult. He returned to music as a solo artist and is still active today. Born 1948.

Dave Rowberry - Died in 2003

The keyboardist took Alan Price's place in The Animals in 1965. He died of a heart attack June 6th, 2003 at 61. Born 1940.

Bill Withers - 80 years old

The West Virginia native sang "Ain't No Sunshine," "Use Me" and the chart-topping "Lean on Me" in the early '70s. In 1981, he teamed with jazz saxophonist Grover Washington Junior for the Top 5 hit "Just the Two of Us." He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. Born 1938.