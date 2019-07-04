Classic Rock Almanac July 4, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Rolling Stones are this week's panelists on the UK music show Juke Box Jury, where they determine that most of the new records played are "misses" and not "hits." Their boisterous behavior and crude language cause a stir among many viewers.

1966-The Beatles were booed by fans at the airport in Manila, Philippines after they failed to make a private appearance before President Marcos, his wife and 300 Filipino children. The group claims they were not told of the engagement. Marcos then makes a statement regretting the airport incident. After paying taxes on their gate receipts, the band leaves the country, vowing never to return.

1969-Grand Funk Railroad performs at the Atlanta Pop Festival in Hampton, Georgia. Capitol Records executives see the band at the show and later sign them to a record deal.

1976-Elton John and Kiki Dee's "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" is released in the US, where it will reach #1.

1984-The Beach Boys are joined by Ringo Starr on drums, John Lodge and Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues on guitars as well as Cory Wells, Chuck Negron and Danny Hutton of Three Dog Night during an Independence Day concert in Washington D.C. The all star ensemble rocked their way through "Back In The U.S.S.R.", "Good Vibrations", "Help Me Rhonda" and "Fun Fun Fun". Wolfman Jack was the emcee for the event that also included America, Hank Williams Jr., La Toya Jackson The O'Jays and Julio Iglesias.

2013-After years of feuding over the right to use the name The Doors, guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore announced that they would come together one last time to honor keyboardist Ray Manzarek, who died from cancer in May at the age of 74. Speaking about the lawsuits that flowed between the two, Krieger said, "It was a very stupid idea. We had the worst lawyers.

2015-Billy Joel married former Morgan Stanley executive Alexis Roderick in an intimate ceremony at his estate in Long Island, N.Y. The couple were expecting their first child together later in the Summer

BORN TODAY

1940-Dave Rowberry

pianist and organist with The Animals who had the 1964 UK & US No.1 single 'House Of The Rising Sun'. He also later worked with The Kinks. Rowberry died on June 6, 2003.

1948-Jeremy Spencer

guitar, Fleetwood Mac. Left the band during a 1971 US tour.

1952-John Waite

was the singer in Bad English and The Babys