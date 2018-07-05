Classic Rock Almanac July 5, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Rock Star: Supernova debuts on CBS. 15 vocalists vie to become the singer of a new group featuring Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted and ex-Guns n' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke.

1984-Billy Joel is awarded Madison Square Garden's Platinum Ticket for selling over a quarter-million tickets to the venue. The only other acts so honored are The Rolling Stones, Yes and Elton John.

1975-Bad Company releases "Feel Like Making Love."

1969-The Rolling Stones stage a free concert for 250,000 people in London's Hyde Park. The show was organized to introduce the band's new guitarist, Mick Taylor, but Brian Jones's death two days before turns it into a tribute.

1968-The Doors headline the Hollywood Bowl in LA. Steppenwolf and The Chambers Brothers open the show, which is later released on video as The Doors at the Hollywood Bowl.

BIRTHDAYS

Jimmy Crespo - 64 years old

The guitarist has played with Rod Stewart, Billy Squier and Aerosmith. Born 1954.

Huey Lewis (Hugh Anthony Gregg III) - 68 years old

His retro-flavored '80s hits made him one of the decade's top stars. "The Power of Love," featured in Back to the Future, was the first of his three number-ones. In 2000, he and Gwyneth Paltrow sang Smokey Robinson's "Cruisin'" in the movie Duets. Born 1950.

Michael Monarch - 68 years old

The Steppenwolf guitarist, who played on "Born to Be Wild," "Magic Carpet Ride" and "Rock Me" as a teenager, left the lineup for Detective and then The World Class Rockers. Born 1950.