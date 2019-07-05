Classic Rock Almanac July 5, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1975-Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and reckless driving in Arkansas. Hundreds of teenage girls gathered at the jail where he was being held.

1978-Pressings of the album cover for "Some Girls" by The Rolling Stones were halted when some of the celebrities whose faces appeared on the album cover (including Lucille Ball), complained.

1995-More than 100 Grateful Dead fans were hurt when a wooden deck collapsed at a campground lodge in Wentzville, Missouri. Hundreds of people were on or under the deck sheltering from heavy rain. More than 4,000 Deadheads were staying at the campground while attending Grateful Dead concerts in the St. Louis suburb.

2015-The four surviving members of The Grateful Dead gave what they said would be their final performance, playing to some 70,000 singing, dancing and tearful fans at Chicago's Soldier Field. The shows came 20 years after the death of lead guitarist Jerry Garcia, who played his last show in the nation's third-largest city in 1995.

BORN TODAY

1946-Michael Monarch

guitarist from Steppenwolf

1948-Cassie Gaines

backing singer best known for her work with Lynyrd Skynyrd.Gaines was killed in a plane crash on October 20, 1977.

1954-Jimmy Crespo

guitarist for Aerosmith from 1979 until 1984.