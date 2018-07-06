Classic Rock Almanac July 6, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young kick off their Freedom of Speech '06 tour at the Tweeter Center in Camden, New Jersey.

1993-U2's Zooropa album is released.

1974-Bad Company releases its debut album.

1973-Paul McCartney gets a gold record for "My Love."

1973-Queen release their first single, "Keep Yourself Alive," in the U-K.

1969-Plastic Ono Band's "Give Peace a Chance" becomes the first solo single by a member of The Beatles.

1965-The Jefferson Airplane forms in San Francisco.

1964-The Beatles' first movie, A Hard Day's Night, opens at the London Pavilion Cinema -- on the seventh anniversary of the day John Lennon met Paul McCartney.

1957-John Lennon is introduced to Paul McCartney at a church picnic in the Liverpool suburb of Woolton. After Lennon's group, The Quarrymen, does a 5:45 pm set, bandmate Ivan Vaughn brings Paul over. The 16-year-old John is very impressed when the 15-year-old Paul tells him his guitar is out of tune. The two jam on either Eddie Cochran's "Twenty Flight Rock" and Gene Vincent's "Be-Bop-a-Lula" or "Long Tall Sally" and "Tutti Frutti," depending on whose memory is correct. Two weeks later, McCartney is invited to join the group.

1954-Elvis Presley makes his first recordings for Sun Records.

BIRTHDAYS

Jesse Harms - 66 years old

Ex-Sammy Hagar & the Waboritas/ex-REO Speedwagon keyboardist. Born 1952.