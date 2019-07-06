Classic Rock Almanac July 6, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1957-Paul McCartney met John Lennon for the first time when Lennon's band, The Quarrymen were playing at a church social. In the church basement between sets, 15 year old McCartney teaches a 16 year old Lennon to play and sing Eddie Cochran's, "Twenty Flight Rock" and Gene Vincent's "Be-Bop-A-Lula". Lennon would later say that he was impressed with McCartney's ability to tune a guitar.

1964-The film A Hard Day's Night premieres in The Beatles' hometown of Liverpool. Hundreds of thousands line the streets for a parade from the airport to the city center. The film was shot in black and white with a budget of only 200,000 pounds ($500.000) and took just seven weeks to complete. Reviews were mostly positive and the movie went on to earn over eleven million dollars.

1966-During a show at Syracuse's War Memorial Hall, The Rolling Stones allegedly drag an American flag across the stage floor. Two days later, local authorities accused the group of desecrating Old Glory.

2002-George Harrison's widow Olivia put the couple's home up for sale for 20 million pounds, saying she couldn't bear to live with the memories of the attack by schizophrenic Michael Abram who broke into the house in 1999.

2004-On the 40th anniversary of the world premiere of A Hard Day's Night, a private reunion of the cast and crew was hosted in London by DVD producer Martin Lewis. The screening was attended by Paul McCartney, actors Victor Spinetti (the television director), John Junkin (the band's road manager), David Janson (the small boy met by Ringo on his "walkabout") and many of the crew members.

2018-According to Nielsen Music, vinyl album sales grew 19.2 percent in the U.S in the first half of 2018 compared with the first six months of 2017. From Dec. 29, 2017, through June 28, 2018, there were 7.6 million vinyl albums sold; up from 6.4 million in the comparable frame a year ago.

BORN TODAY

1945-Rik Elswit

guitarist with Dr Hook

1949-Mike Shrieve

drummer and percussionist with Santana, playing on their first eight albums from 1969 through 1974.