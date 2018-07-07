Classic Rock Almanac July 7, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Paul McCartney surprises Ringo Starr by joining him at his 70th birthday concert at New York's Radio City Music Hall for The Beatles' "Birthday." Other guest performers at the show include Ringo's son Zak Starkey, Yoko Ono, Joe Walsh, Jeff Lynne, Nils Lofgren, Steven Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Gary Brooker, AC/DC singer Brian Johnson, Mick Jones, Billy Squier and Peter Tork.

2008-Ringo Starr marks his 68th birthday with a live appearance "asking for peace and love" at Buckingham Fountain in Chicago.

2006-After years of living out of the public eye, founding Pink Floyd singer-guitarist Syd Barrett, 60, dies of complications from diabetes in Cambridge, England.

2006-Journey changes singers in mid-tour, replacing Steve Augeri, who reportedly suffers from a chronic throat infection, with Jeff Scott Soto, who sang in Journey guitarist Neal Schon's short-lived side project Soul Sirkus. Soto will officially join the band in December.

1987-One of U2's tour buses is damaged by a bomb blast that destroys a restaurant in Brussels.

1984-Onstage guests at a London show by Bob Dylan and Carlos Santana include Eric Clapton, Chrissie Hynde and Van Morrison

1980-In Berlin, the original Led Zeppelin gives its final show ever. It comes 12 years to the day after the last show by The Yardbirds, whose Jimmy Page would found Zeppelin. (Following John Bonham's death, the three survivors will reunite for Live Aid five years later.)

1978-Bruce Springsteen introduces a handful of new songs -- including "Independence Day" and "Point Blank" -- at a show broadcast live from The Roxy in L.A.

1977-Styx release The Grand Illusion. Led by the Top 10 single "Come Sail Away" and the Top 30 "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)" the album will go triple platinum.

1971-Jim Morrison is buried in Pere Lachiase Cemetary in Paris four days after his death.

1969-The Beatles record "Here Comes the Sun" in London without John Lennon, who is in the hospital following a June auto accident in Scotland.

1968-The Yardbirds officially break up, although guitarist Jimmy Page agrees to fulfill Scandinavian concert obligations, calling the new group he has assembled The New Yardbirds. After Keith Moon of The Who suggests that "...it'll probably go over like a lead zeppelin," Page renames the group Led Zeppelin.

BIRTHDAYS

Michael Cartellone - 56 years old

Lynyrd Skynyrd/ex-Damn Yankees drummer. Born 1962.

Larry Reinhardt - Died in 2012

The Iron Butterfly guitarist died of cirrhosis of the liver on January 2nd, 2012 at 63. Born 1948.

Jim Rodford - Died in 2018

he bass player in Argent ("Hold Your Head Up") and The Kinks (from 1978 through the the mid-'90s) is a cousin of keyboardist Rod Argent. Rodford turned down a chance join Argent's previous band, The Zombies, but did join the group when it reunited in 2004. (His son Steve Rodford drums in the Zombies.) He has also toured in a version of The Animals. He died on January 20th, 2018 after suffering a fall at home. He was 76. Born 1941.

Ringo Starr (Richard Starkey) - 78 years old

The drummer took Pete Best's place in The Beatles just before "Love Me Do" was recorded, although neither played on the track. Ringo sang lead on "Act Naturally," "Yellow Submarine" and "With a Little Help From My Friends." He's since done well with the solo singles "It Don't Come Easy," "Photograph" and a remake of "You're 16." He's acted in movies and played the miniature Station Master on the PBS series Shining Time Station. Since 1989, he's led annual All-Starr Band tours with other alumni of popular '60s, '70s and '80s groups. Born 1940.