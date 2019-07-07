Classic Rock Almanac July 7, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-The Yardbirds wrapped up their final US tour before splitting up. Guitarist Jimmy Page was determined to keep the act going, renaming a new line-up The New Yardbirds. Keith Moon of The Who is rumored to have said "...it'll probably go over like a led zeppelin", thus inspiring the final name change

1973-Paul McCartney releases "Live and Let Die", the theme from the James Bond movie of the same name. It will reach #2 in the US and #9 in the UK.

1977-Cher and Gregg Allman become the parents of a son they named Elijah Blue Allman.

1980-On the twelfth anniversary of the break-up of The Yardbirds, Led Zeppelin played their final live concert in West Berlin. They finished the show with "Whole Lotta Love".

1984-Bruce Springsteen's "Born In The USA" went to #1 on the Billboard album chart for the first of a four week stay. On the strength of seven single releases, the LP would stay in the Top Ten for a remarkable 84 weeks. It eventually reached a 15 Times Platinum certification on April 19, 1995 and has sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

1989-CDs started outselling vinyl records for the first time. The dominance of CDs virtually wiped out the 45 RPM single format, as nothing ended up replacing them. The 3 1/2 inch CD single would die out after record companies refused to offer them at a reasonable price.

2006-Syd Barrett, a founding member and driving force behind Pink Floyd, died from complications arising from diabetes at the age of 60. He had dropped out of the group in April of 1968 and by 1974 had turned his back on the music industry completely, choosing to retreat to the cellar of his childhood home in Cambridge where he shunned all contact with the outside world.

2007-Ozzy Osbourne became the first artist to be honored on a Hollywood-style Walk of Fame in Birmingham, England.

2010-Paul McCartney joined Ringo Starr onstage at a concert at New York's Radio City Music Hall to help celebrate the former Beatle drummer's 70th birthday. With Ringo's All Starr Band, joined by Yoko Ono, Joe Walsh, Angus Young and Steven Van Zandt, Paul belted out "Birthday" and Ringo delivered "With A Little Help From My Friends".

2018-After a promotion by digital retailers and a June 21 appearance on Carpool Karaoke by Paul McCartney, The Beatles' album "1" rose from #157 to #38 on the Billboard 200 chart. The hit filled collection spent eight weeks at #1 back in Dec. 2000 and early 2001

BORN TODAY

1940-Richard Starkey (Ringo Starr)

drums, vocals, Rory Storm, The Beatles, solo, Ringo Starr and his all Star Band