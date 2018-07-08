Classic Rock Almanac July 8, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-The Stranger by Billy Joel is re-issued in an expanded 30th anniversary box set that also includes a June 1977 concert, recorded before the album was completed.

2004-David Bowie's camp confirms that the 57-year-old legend underwent heart surgery in Germany in June, acknowledging that it was not a pinched nerve that caused him to cancel the last handful of shows on his Reality tour.

1984-Following the previous night's guest events in London, Bob Dylan and Bono join Van Morrison onstage in Dublin to sing "It's All Over Now, Baby Blue."

1971-A small riot takes place at a Mott the Hoople concert at London's Royal Albert Hall. The incident causes rock to be temporarily banned from the venue.

1968-The Beatles get their first look at Yellow Submarine as Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr (but not John Lennon) attend a preview at the Bowater House Cinema in Knightsbridge. Earlier in the day, McCartney scraps all previous takes of "Ob La Di, Ob La Da" and starts recording it again. The choice annoys Lennon and Harrison, neither of whom much cares for the song.

1967-The Jimi Hendrix Experience starts its first full US tour, as the opening act for The Monkees, in Jacksonville, Florida.

1966-The Beatles arrive in London at 6:00 am on a flight from India, George Harrison tells the BBC's morning radio show, "We're going to have a couple of weeks to recuperate before we go and get beat up by the Americans."

BIRTHDAYS

Carlos Cavazo - 61 years old

Ratt/ex-Quiet Riot guitarist. Born 1957.