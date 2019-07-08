Classic Rock Almanac July 8, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1985-Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night is admitted to the psychiatric ward of a Los Angeles hospital because of drug-induced problems. He would eventually recover, but was denied re-admission to the band and would be forced to tour as a solo act.

2003-One of Elvis Presley's teeth went up for auction on eBay. The tooth was owned by the King's former fiancee, Linda Thompson, until it went to the Elvis Presley Museum which later sold the tooth. The current owner said he'd been contacted by a European company that wanted to extract DNA from the tooth, but he refused. The opening bid on the tooth, a lock of hair from his Army induction haircut and a Gold record for "Love Me Tender" was $100,000.

BORN TODAY

1944-Jaimoe Johanson

drummer and percussionist, and one of the founding members of The Allman Brothers Band

1946-Pentti Glan

drummer best known for his work with Alice Cooper and Lou Reed. He died on November 7, 2017 of lung cancer at the age of 71.