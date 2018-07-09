Classic Rock Almanac July 9, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Carlos Santana is headed to the altar for the second time. During a Santana show in Chicago, Cindy Blackman, a jazz and rock drummer best known for recording and touring with Lenny Kravitz, performs on "Corazon Espinado," following it with a drum solo. When it ends, Carlos asks her to the front of the stage and proposes marriage to her, which she accepts.

2004-The Metallica documentary Some Kind of Monster opens in New York and Los Angeles.

1999-Elton John has a pacemaker inserted.

1995-The Grateful Dead play their final concert at Chicago's Soldier Field. A month later, Jerry Garcia will suffer a heart attack and die while in drug rehab.

1993-The Rolling Stones begin a month of recording sessions at Ron Wood's house in Ireland.

1988-Cheap Trick get their only number-one single, as "The Flame" goes to the top of the Billboard chart.

1983-The Police's "Every Breath You Take" starts a nine-week run at number-one on the pop chart.

1978-Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ron Wood of The Rolling Stones jam with Muddy Waters at Chicago's Quiet Knight.

1977-KISS's Love Gun and Bob Marley and the Wailers' Exodus both reach the Top 40 of Billboard's album chart.

1977-With his music career taking off, Elvis Costello quits his day job as a computer operator at an Elizabeth Arden cosmetics factory in England.

1972-Paul McCartney & Wings, traveling aboard their double-decker bus, begin a 26-stop European tour in Chateauvillan, France. It's McCartney's first time on the road since the end of The Beatles.

1968-The Doors perform at Memorial Auditorium in Dallas. "Soul Kitchen" opens the show and "Light My Fire" closes it. During that song's extended instrumental, Jim Morrison jumps offstage and offers his microphone to audience members. Several people shout happily into it, but a policeman does not. Morrison then mocks the cop by mimicking being frisked.

1964-The Animals' "House of the Rising Sun" hits number-one in the UK. It will top the U.S. charts two months later.

BIRTHDAYS

Bon Scott (Ronald Belford) - Died in 1980

The AC/DC singer, who was Scottish, died of an alcohol overdose February 19th, 1980 at 33. He was inducted posthumously into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2003. Born 1946.

Mitch Mitchell - Died in 2008

The British drummer was in The Jimi Hendrix Experience. He had just completed a tribute tour to Hendrix when he died of natural causes in Portland, Oregon on October 12th, 2008. Born 1946.