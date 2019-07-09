Classic Rock Almanac July 9, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1972-Paul McCartney and Wings played their first show of their inaugural tour when they appeared in the small French town of Chateauvillon. The band included Denny Laine, Henry McCullough, Denny Seiwell, and Paul's wife, Linda. It was McCartney's first time on the road since The Beatles quit touring in 1966.

1974-Crosby, Stills, and Nash start their reunion tour in Seattle.

1983-The Police started an eight week run at #1 on the US singles chart with "Every Breath You Take", also a chart topper in the UK.

1990-The Rolling Stones were forced to cancel a show for the first time ever when Keith Richards' index finger becomes inflamed in Glasgow, Scotland.

1999-Mick Jagger's eight year marriage to Jerry Hall is annulled. After hearing evidence on behalf of Hall, the judge ruled their marriage in Bali in 1990 was not valid either in Indonesia or under English law, and a decree of nullity was granted.

2013-Elton John told the British tabloid The Sun that he considered himself lucky to be alive after unknowingly battling appendicitis. The Rocket Man played through the pain during a series of concerts before seeking medical attention. He told the press, "I'm lucky to be alive. I was a ticking time bomb. I guess I could have died at any time."

2015-A New Zealand judge sentenced AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd to eight months of home detention after the musician pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a man who used to work for him, along with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. The 61-year-old Rudd could have faced up to seven years in prison.

2015-The American on-line news source, The Huffington Post, published a story that detailed a previously unreported rape of Runaways bassist Jackie Fuchs by her now-deceased, former band manager, Kim Fowley. According to the graphic account, the alleged attack occurred on New Year's Eve 1976 when Fuchs, known then as Jackie Fox, was only 16.

BORN TODAY

1946-Bon Scott (Ronald Belford Scott)

singer with AC/DC from 1974 until his death in 1980.

1947-Mitch Mitchell

drums, The Jimi Hendrix Experience. Mitchell was found dead in his hotel room on November 12th 2008.