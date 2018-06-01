Classic Rock Almanac June 1, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-The reunited Buffalo Springfield hit the road for seven dates  six in California and the final one at Tennessee's Bonnaroo festival.

2005-Eagles Live in Australia, filmed during the band's Melbourne, Australia show the previous November, airs on NBC.

1999-The late Freddie Mercury of Queen is honored with a stamp in Great Britain.

1982-Ex-Clash drummer Nicky "Topper" Headon is arrested in London for stealing a bus stop sign.

1978-Joe Walsh's "Life's Been Good" is released.

1975-On his 28th birthday, Ron Wood plays his first show in America with The Rolling Stones in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

1973-Paul McCartney's single "Live and Let Die" is released in England.

1972-Eagles release a self-titled debut album.

1970-Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young kick off a six-night stand at New York's Fillmore East. Songs from the gigs wind up on CSN&Y's live album, Four Way Street.

1968-Six months after quitting Traffic, guitarist and songwriter Dave Mason rejoins the group.

1967-The Beatles release Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band in the U-K. The album (which is released one day later in the US) is praised by fans and critics, and will spend the summer atop the US charts.

1964-The Rolling Stones arrive in the U-S for the first time at JFK Airport in New York, where they hold a press conference. Later, they appear on Murray the K's WINS radio show.

BIRTHDAYS

Ron Wood - 71 years old

The bassist in The Jeff Beck Group became the guitarist in The Faces until he joined The Rolling Stones in 1975. He is also a solo artist, a painter and broadcaster. Born 1947.