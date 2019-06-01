Classic Rock Almanac June 1, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1975-Guitarist Ron Wood joins The Rolling Stones on tour for first time, replacing Mick Taylor as The Stones kick off their latest tour of the US in Baton Rouge Louisiana.

1977-28 year old, Long Island native, Billy Joel wraps up a four month tour of the US by appearing at Carnegie Hall in New York.

1987-"Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" is released in CD format in the UK, where it will rise to #3, twenty years after it was first issued.

1997-Bob Dylan is discharged from hospital after being treated for histoplasmosis, a potential life threatening fungal infection that causes swelling of the sac surrounding the heart. Dylan was quoted as saying, "I'm just glad to be feeling better. I really thought I'd be seeing Elvis soon."

BORN TODAY

1945-James William McCarty

guitarist, Mitch Ryder and The Detroit Wheels, Buddy Miles, Cactus, Mystery Train, Bob Seger.

1947-Ronnie Wood

guitarist, songwriter, painter and radio presenter. Originally a member of UK band The Birds, he first worked alongside Rod Stewart in the Jeff Beck Group. He then got together with three members of The Small Faces to form The Faces joined by Rod on vocals. His songwriting partnership with Rod extended to Rod's early solo albums. Wood joined The Rolling Stones in 1975 after the departure of Mick Taylor.