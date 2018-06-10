Classic Rock Almanac June 10, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Onetime Blind Faith bandmates Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood begin a 14-city U.S. tour together in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

1999-U2's Bono does an online chat to promote Jubilee 2000: Drop the Debt, a campaign urging the leading industrial nations to cancel Third World debt.

1983-Stevie Nicks releases her Wild Heart album, which contains the Top 5 hit "Stand Back," the Top 40 "Nightbird" and the Top 15 "If Anyone Falls."

1977-Joe Strummer and Topper Headon of The Clash are arrested for ignoring a summons. When they explain that they were in court at the time on charges of spray-painting the band's name on a London wall, they are each fined five pounds.

1975-The Eagles release their fourth album, One of These Nights.

1971-A Jethro Tull concert in Denver is marred by police, who fire tear gas to quiet the crowd. Tull play on even though keyboardist John Evan can't see his piano through the tear gas.

1968-The Jimi Hendrix Experience begin recording what will become the Electric Ladyland album at New York's Record Plant.

1967-Bob Dylan and The Band begin the informal Woodstock jams that ultimately emerge on The Basement Tapes.

1966-"Rain," the first Beatles track to use backwards tape effects, is issued as the B-side of "Paperback Writer."

1964-The Rolling Stones meet two of their blues idols, Willie Dixon and Muddy Waters, during a recording session for "It's All Over Now" at Chicago's Chess studios.

BIRTHDAYS

Mickey Jones - Died in 2018

The drummer was the only backing musician on Bob Dylan's 1966 electric tour not to become a member of The Band. Instead he joined The First Edition, later known as Kenny Rogers and the First Edition. After a decade with them, he went into acting and was a regular on the TV shows Flo and Home Improvement. He died at the age of 76 on February 7th, 2018. Born 1941.