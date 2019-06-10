Classic Rock Almanac June 10, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Beatles release the single, "Rain", their first song to use the reversed-tape effect that would later stir up the Paul McCartney death hoax.

1967-The Beatles' "Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band" started a 23 week run at #1 on the UK album chart. The LP also topped the Billboard Hot 200 chart for 15 weeks, won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and would eventually sell over 30 million copies world wide. Ringo Starr would later comment: "a bunch of songs and you stick two bits of 'Pepper' on it and it's a concept album. It worked because we said it worked."

1967-Jimi Hendrix is denied entry to London's Botanical Gardens because "people in fancy dress aren't allowed."

1967-After selling over 356,000 copies in the first three weeks after its release, "A Whiter Shade Of Pale" by Procol Harum tops the UK chart. The song would peak at #5 in the US near the end of July. In 2004, the United Kingdom performing rights group Phonographic Performance Limited recognized it as the most-played record by British broadcasting of the past 70 years. The same year, Rolling Stone placed "A Whiter Shade of Pale" at #57 on its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

1971-A Jethro Tull concert in Denver is disrupted by police who fire tear gas to quiet the 10,000 plus crowd. The band plays on, even though keyboardist John Evans can't see his piano through the gas.

1974-The Who begin a four day stay at Madison Square Garden to which tickets had sold out in 60 hours, a full two months before the concerts.

1978-Joe Walsh's comic depiction of Rock stardom, "Life's Been Good", is released. It would become his highest charting solo single, reaching #12 on the Billboard Hot 100

2013-Former Journey lead singer Steve Perry revealed that he had recently undergone treatment for melanoma and that his prognosis was good.