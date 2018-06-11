Classic Rock Almanac June 11, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Jackson Browne is honored in New York by the charitable organization World Hunger Year.

2002-Paul McCartney marries British model-turned-activist Heather Mills at Castle Leslie in County Monahan, Ireland. The service, at 4:30pm local time, is in St. Salvator's Church inside the castle grounds. Guests include Ringo Starr and Paul's children.

2001-Paul McCartney makes his first US in-store appearance, signing copies of his book, Blackbird Singing, at a Barnes & Noble in New York City. More than two-thousand people line up to meet him.

1980-Ringo Starr announces his engagement to American actress Barbara Bach.

1979-Chuck Berry pleads guilty to income tax evasion and is sentenced to four months in prison.

1978-The Rolling Stones release Some Girls.

1977-The Electric Light Orchestra releases the single "Telephone Line."

1976-Paul McCartney gets a gold record for "Silly Love Songs."

1969-David Bowie releases "Space Oddity" as a single. A month later, the BBC uses the song as the theme for their Apollo 11 coverage.

1969-The Beatles have their final number-one UK hit, "The Ballad of John and Yoko." ("Let It Be" peaked there at number-two, and "The Long and Winding Road" was not issued as a British single.)

1966-The Rolling Stones' "Paint It Black" becomes the 200th song to top Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

1965-The announcement that The Beatles will receive MBE (Member of the British Empire) awards from Queen Elizabeth sparks controversy and results in some previous winners turning their medals in. John Lennon will return his in 1969 to protest Britain's support of U-S involvement in Vietnam.

1965-The Rolling Stones release their first live album, Got Live If You Want It.

BIRTHDAYS

Donnie Van Zant - 66 years old

38 Special/Van Zant singer. Born 1952.

Frank Beard - 69 years old

ZZ Top drummer. Born 1949.

John Lawton - 72 years old

The ex-Lucifer's Friend singer replaced David Byron in Uriah Heep in 1976. Born 1946.