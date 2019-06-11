Classic Rock Almanac June 11, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-Chicago police break up a Rolling Stones press conference in the middle of Michigan Avenue.

1965-The Beatles are announced as recipients of the Members of the British Empire award by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Protests poured into Buckingham Palace. MP Hector Dupuis said "British Royalty has put me on the same level as a bunch of vulgar numbskulls," when he returned his OBE three days later. Four more high ranking recipients would also give theirs back in the days that followed.

1966-European radio stations mistakenly report that The Who's lead singer Roger Daltrey is dead. Actually, it was guitarist Pete Townshend who was only injured in a car accident a few days earlier.

1966-The Rolling Stones had the top song in the US with "Paint It Black", the first #1 Pop single to feature a sitar.

1966-Melody Maker magazine reports that Eric Clapton has split from John Mayall's Bluebreakers, Jack Bruce has left Manfred Mann and Ginger Baker quit The Graham Bond Organization, to form a new group called Cream.

1968-A fire in a London recording studio interrupted The Rolling Stones while they were recording "Sympathy For The Devil" for their "Beggars Banquet" album.

1976-Wild Cherry's single "Play That Funky Music" is released. It will prove to be the band's only Top 40 hit, reaching #1 on the Billboard chart by the middle of September.

2002-Over three hundred guests, including Ringo Starr and Elton John witnessed Paul McCartney marry his fiancee, Heather Mills, at an Irish castle. All three of Paul's children from his marriage to Linda Eastman also attended. While the reception's menu was vegetarian, it was, in Paul's words, "very liquid and alcoholic. It's a Rock 'n' Roll wedding. We are going to have family and friends and a lot of fun." Unfortunately, the pair would split in 2006 and divorce two years later.

2009-John Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, received a lifetime achievement honor at the Mojo magazine awards in London, the first music prize of her career. With Lennon and as a soloist, she has made two dozen albums in 41 years.

2015-The Kinks' front man and principle song writer Ray Davies was honored with a London Legend Award at a ceremony held at the Camden Roundhouse.

BORN TODAY

1946-John Lawton

Uriah Heep

1949-Frank Beard

drummer with ZZ Top

1952-Donnie Van Zant

vocalist, guitarist best known as having been a member of 38 Special

1954-Johnny Neel

vocalist, songwriter who has worked with The Allman Brothers Band Gov't Mule, Michael McDonald and Dickey Betts.