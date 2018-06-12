Classic Rock Almanac June 12, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Saxophonist Clarence Clemons of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band suffers a stroke at his Singer Island, Florida home. (He'll die 6 days later in a Palm Beach hospital.)

2007-The Rolling Stones release the concert DVD The Biggest Bang as an exclusive to Best Buy stores.

2000-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band play the first of 10 shows at New York's Madison Square Garden. Despite some negative publicity, including a police boycott, Bruce plays a new song, "American Skin," about the 1999 police shooting of West African immigrant Amadou Diallo.

1972-John Lennon and Yoko Ono release Some Time in New York City.

1965-It's announced that The Beatles will be made Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE). While rock and roll fans applaud the move, others are outraged. Canadian legislator Hector Dupuis, a previous honoree, decries being "placed on the same level as vulgar nincompoops," and some previous MBE winners return their medals in protest.

BIRTHDAYS

Pete Farndon - Died in 1983

The Pretenders bassist died of a drug overdose on April 14th, 1983. He was 30. Born 1952.

Brad Delp - Died in 2007

The singer of Boston's hits "More Than a Feeling," "Long Time," "Amanda" and "Don't Look Back" went on to lead a spinoff band, RTZ. He committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning at his Atkinson, New Hampshire home on March 9th, 2007. He was 55. Born 1951.

Dale Krantz - 66 years old

Ex-Rossington Collins Band/ex-38 Special singer. Born 1952.

Bun E. Carlos (Brad Carlson) - 67 years old

Ex-Cheap Trick/Tinted Windows drummer. Born 1951.