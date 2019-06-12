Classic Rock Almanac June 12, 2019
June 12, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1973-Grand Funk record "We're An American Band", which will become their first US number one single by the following September.
2003-Van Morrison, Queen, Little Richard and Phil Collins were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in a New York City ceremony.
BORN TODAY
1949-John Wetton
bass, vocals, with Mogul Thrash, Family, King Crimson, Roxy Music, Bryan Ferry, Uriah Heep and Wishbone Ash. Wetton died in his sleep at his home in Bournemouth, Dorset, UK on January 31, 2017.
1951-Brad Delp
guitarist and singer with Boston
1951-Bun E Carlos
drummer from Cheap Trick
1952-Pete Fardon
bass player with The Pretenders