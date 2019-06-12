Classic Rock Almanac June 12, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1973-Grand Funk record "We're An American Band", which will become their first US number one single by the following September.

2003-Van Morrison, Queen, Little Richard and Phil Collins were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in a New York City ceremony.

BORN TODAY

1949-John Wetton

bass, vocals, with Mogul Thrash, Family, King Crimson, Roxy Music, Bryan Ferry, Uriah Heep and Wishbone Ash. Wetton died in his sleep at his home in Bournemouth, Dorset, UK on January 31, 2017.

1951-Brad Delp

guitarist and singer with Boston

1951-Bun E Carlos

drummer from Cheap Trick

1952-Pete Fardon

bass player with The Pretenders