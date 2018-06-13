Classic Rock Almanac June 13, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Bono takes part in a celebration of the poetry of WB Yeats at the National Library of Ireland in Dublin. The U2 singer reads three poems -- "The Host of the Air," "When You Are Old" and "He Wishes for the Clothes for Heaven."

2006-Billy Joel releases 12 Gardens Live, an album recorded at New York's Madison Square Garden.

2006-John Fogerty releases the concert DVD The Long Road Home.

2005-Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey of The Who do their first-ever acoustic show, a 50-minute set at a benefit at Gotham Hall in New York.

2000-Eric Clapton and BB King release their collaborative album, Riding With the King.

1970-Former Chicken Shack singer-pianist Christine McVie, known as Christine Perfect, releases a solo album and announces her retirement from music. Within the year she will join her husband, John McVie, in Fleetwood Mac.

1970-The Beatles top both the (US) album and singles charts with Let It Be and "The Long and Winding Road"--their 20th and last number-one single.

1969-Guitarist Mick Taylor, formerly of John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, is named to replace Brian Jones in The Rolling Stones.

1964-The Rolling Stones sing "I Just Want to Make Love to You" on ABC's Hollywood Palace. The show's host, Dean Martin jokes rudely about their appearance, but the rockers can't respond onstage as their segment had been pre-recorded.

BIRTHDAYS

Howard Leese - 67 years old

Bad Company/Paul Rodgers Band/ex-Heart guitarist-keyboardist. Born 1951.