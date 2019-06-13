Classic Rock Almanac June 13, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Rolling Stones make a television appearance on Hollywood Palace, a show hosted by Dean Martin. Dino made some jokes at the Stones' expense. After a trampolinist's act, Dean quipped, "That's the father of The Rolling Stones; he's been trying to kill himself ever since."

1969-The Rolling Stones held a press conference and photo-op in Hyde Park to introduce new guitarist Mick Taylor.

1970-The Beatles had their last original single, "The Long and Winding Road" hit number 1 in the US. Since then, they've reached the top of the charts with re-releases of "Got to Get You Into My Life" and "Back in the USSR" (1976), "The Beatles' Movie Medley" (1982), "Twist and Shout" (1986, included in the movies Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Back to School), "Baby It's You" and "Free As a Bird" (both 1995) and "Real Love" (1996).

1988-The biggest charity Rock concert since Live Aid three years earlier took place at London's Wembley Stadium to denounce South African apartheid. Among the performers were Sting, Stevie Wonder, Bryan Adams, George Michael, Whitney Houston and Dire Straits. Half of the more than $3 million US in proceeds from the event went towards anti-apartheid activities in Britain. The rest was donated to children's charities in southern Africa.

2012-Ringo Starr's birthplace at Nine Madryn Street, in Dingle, was spared from demolition by Liverpool City Council. Housing Minister Grant Shapps said "a tide of community support" had saved the home, which he described as a "beacon of Beatlemania".

2013-Foreigner, Holly Knight, Tony Hatch and JD Souther were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City.

2017-Anita Pallenberg, an actress and model who had three children with Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, passed away at the age of 73.

BORN TODAY

1949-Dennis Locorriere

from Dr Hook

1951-Howard Lees

from Heart

1952-Russell Javors

guitarist best known as a rhythm guitarist for Billy Joel from 1976 to 1989.