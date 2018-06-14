Classic Rock Almanac June 14, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Bono and The Edge’s first stab at a musical, finally opens. Originally scheduled to raise the curtain on February 18th, 2010, the show was initially delayed by financial issues, first to December 21st and then January 11th, February 7th and March 15th. Subsequent problems involved mechanical mishaps, injuries to cast members and poor reviews, which prompted producers to have the script and some of the songs rewritten.

2008-Paul McCartney performs in front of more than 350-thousand people in Kiev, Ukraine despite inclement weather. It's the biggest concert in Ukrainian history.

2006-Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood checks himself into rehab -- again -- for alcohol abuse.

2006-Ringo Starr kicks off his All Starr Band tour -- with co-stars Rod Argent, Edgar Winter, Billy Squier, Hamish Stuart from A-W-B and Richard Marx -- in Rama, Ontario.

2005-The Eagles release their Farewell One Tour: Live from Melbourne DVD.

2001-Eric Clapton and Billy Joel are honored at the 32nd annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards in New York. Clapton does not attend because his girlfriend Melia McEnery is giving birth to their daughter in Columbus, Ohio.

1995-Irish blues-rock singer and guitarist Rory Gallagher dies at age 47.

1995-More than 20 Columbus, Ohio residents call authorities to complain about the volume emanating from a Ted Nugent concert. Nugent refuses to turn down because the noise is within legal limits.

1989-Echo and the Bunnymen drummer Pete De Freitas, 27, dies in a motorcycle accident.

1982-Two days after his 30th birthday, The Pretenders fire original bassist Pete Farndon, citing "incompatibility." His drug abuse -- which later proves fatal -- is the actual reason.

1981-Bruce Springsteen headlines a No Nukes concert at the Hollywood Bowl. The show also features Jackson Browne, Gary U.S. Bonds, Bonnie Raitt, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills and Nicolette Larson.

1970-Grand Funk Railroad spends $100,000 for a block-long billboard in Times Square to advertise their new album, Closer to Home.

1970-The Grateful Dead release Workingman's Dead, containing "Casey Jones" and "Uncle John's Band."

1965-After The Beatles spend the afternoon at Abbey Road recording "I've Just Seen a Face" and "I'm Down," Paul McCartney returns in the evening and records "Yesterday" in two takes with a string quartet. Contrary to myth, other Beatles are in the studio, though none appears on the track.

1965-The Beatles release their U.S.-only collection Beatles VI (six). It includes six cuts off the British Beatles for Sale album and two from their upcoming British album, Help!, one B-side and two Larry Williams covers ("Bad Boy" and "Dizzy Miss Lizzie") recorded specifically for North America.

BIRTHDAYS

Jimmy Lea - 66 years old

The ex-Slade bassist-violinist has released music under a number of aliases as well as his on name since leaving the band in 1991. Born 1952.

Alan White - 69 years old

Yes/ex-Plastic Ono Band drummer. Born 1949.