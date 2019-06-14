Classic Rock Almanac June 14, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-Paul McCartney records "Yesterday" by himself, after trying unsuccessfully to fit in the rest of the Beatles. The song would later be recorded by over 3,000 other artists and become the most covered tune in music history. In describing it, Paul has said "I did the tune easily and then the words took about two week

1968-23 year old Rod Stewart got his first major exposure in the US when he opened a tour with The Jeff Beck Group at The Fillmore East in New York. Stewart had a bad case of stage fright and partially hid behind a speaker cabinet through the first song.

1970-Grand Funk Railroad spends $100,000 for a block long billboard in New York's Times Square to advertise its latest record, "Closer to Home"

1970-Eric Clapton's Derek And The Dominoes made their 'live' debut in Britain. The group was joined by Dave Mason, who played the guitar parts performed by Duane Allman on Derek And The Dominoes' only studio album, "Layla".

1975-America achieve their second Billboard number one record and their seventh Top 40 hit with "Sister Golden Hair".

1980-Billy Joel started a six-week run at #1 on the Billboard Hot 200 with his second chart topping LP, "Glass Houses". The album would go on to sell over 7 million copies on the strength of the singles, "You May Be Right" (#7), "It's Still Rock and Roll To Me" (#1) and "Don't Ask Me Why" (#19).

2010-Tim Bachman, one of the founders of the '70s Rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, was charged by Abbotsford, British Columbia police with sexual interference of a person under 14, touching a young person for a sexual purpose and sexual assault. Police charged Bachman for incidents that allegedly began 10 years ago in Abbotsford when the complainant was 11 years old. In May, 2013, he would be found not guilty. Bachman was again arrested by Abbotsford police on May 26, 2014 on new charges relating to incidents from the 1990s involving a different alleged victim.

2016-Henry McCullough, who played guitar for Paul McCartney's band, Wings, passed away at the age of 72. His work was featured on the hits "Hi, Hi, Hi", "Live and Let Die" and McCartney's solo hit, "My Love"

2017-The National Music Publishers Association announced at their annual meeting in New York that from here on, Yoko Ono would receive song writing credit on John Lennon's "Imagine". Ono and her son, Sean Ono Lennon, were in attendance to pick up a Song Of The Century Award for the 1971 song and were not expecting the announcement.

2018-With sales of over 2,000 copies during the previous week, "The Very Best Of Fleetwood Mac" surpassed the two million mark. The album peaked at #12 on the Billboard chart in 2002.

BORN TODAY

1945-Rod Argent

singer, songwriter, composer, and record producer who was a member of The Zombies

1949-Alan White

drummer and songwriter best known for his tenure in the progressive rock band Yes

1949-Jim Lea

musician, bass, piano, violin with Slade