Classic Rock Almanac June 15, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their twelfth studio album, Mojo.

2001-Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony dispels rumors that the band is recording with, and plans to tour with, both David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar.

1999-Santana's Supernatural is released, featuring guest appearances by Dave Matthews, Eric Clapton and Matchbox Twenty singer Rob Thomas. It will sell mega-millions and tie Michael Jackson's Thriller as the most-Grammy-winning album of all time.

1992-Bruce Springsteen begins his first tour without The E Street Band in Stockholm, Sweden. The tour is in support of his two new albums, Human Touch and Lucky Town.

1978-Bob Dylan releases the album Street Legal.

1977-The Sex Pistols perform "Anarchy in the UK" during a calamitous press party on a boat on the River Thames. Arrests and injuries occur after the boat docks.

1974-Paul McCartney and Wings introduce Geoff Britton as their new drummer, replacing Denny Seiwell.

1966-The Beatles' American-only Yesterday and Today leftovers album is released with the "butcher" sleeve that has the Fab Four in bloody smocks smiling amidst decapitated dolls. After an immediate outcry, Capitol Records is forced to change the cover.

1965-Bob Dylan begins recording "Like a Rolling Stone" at Columbia Studios in New York City. He does five takes in a different arrangement than the one that will eventually be used. Al Kooper, whose organ part will become a major feature of the song, is not even in the studio. (He is on hand the next day when the final version is recorded.)

BIRTHDAYS

Brad Gillis - 61 years old

Night Ranger guitarist. Born 1957.

Steve Walsh - 67 years old

Kansas singer-keyboardist. Born 1951.

Noddy Holder - 68 years old

The leather-lunged Slade singer-guitarist (whose given name is Neville) became a television actor. Born 1950.