Classic Rock Almanac June 15, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-Ringo Starr re-joins The Beatles in Melbourne, Australia after being released from a London hospital where he was treated for tonsillitis and pharyngitis. In his absence, drummer Jimmie Nicol, formerly of Georgie Fame And The Blue Flames, filled in admirably.

1966-The Beatles L.P., "Yesterday and Today" is released by Capitol with the controversial "butcher" cover, with the Beatles smiling amongst a group of decapitated baby dolls. The original photo became a huge publicity problem for Capitol and was quickly replaced by a more conventional jacket.

1971-The Guess Who's "Best of the Guess Who" LP goes Gold.

1990-The Rolling Stones song, "Paint It Black", hit number 1 in the Netherlands for the second time, twenty-four years after it first topped their chart. The song was included on the Stones' "Singles Collection" box set the previous year.

1996-George Martin, the producer of most of the Beatles' recordings, received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.

2002-A rare autographed copy of The Beatles' album "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" sold at a UK auction for 34,000 pounds ($57,800), more than five times the expected price.

2010-The case against a man accused of threatening Elton John's life was withdrawn just hours before his trial was due to begin. Neal Horsley had responded to Elton's suggestion that Jesus Christ was gay in a Parade magazine interview by writing an angry online response entitled "Why Elton John Must Die". After being held in an Atlanta, Georgia jail since last March, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Esmond Adams dismissed the case against Horsley because his actions did not warrant criminal charges.

BORN TODAY

1946-Noddy Holder

guitar, vocals with Slade

1951-Steve Walsh

from Kansas