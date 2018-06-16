Classic Rock Almanac June 16, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1999-Phil Collins receives the 2,138th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1987-David Bowie fans unable to get tickets to his sold-out show in Rome go on a rampage that results in 15 injured policemen and 48 arrests.

1982-38 Special singer Donny Van Zant is arrested onstage in Tulsa, Oklahoma for drinking in public after, as usual, toasting the audience with a swig of Jack Daniels.

1982-Pretenders guitarist James Honeyman-Scott dies of a drug overdose at age 25.

1978-The Clash release their groundbreaking reggae-styled single, "(White Man) in Hammersmith Palais," in the U.K., where it reaches number-32 in the charts.

1977-Beatlemania, a revue of Lennon-McCartney songs played by Beatles lookalikes, opens at Broadway's Winter Garden Theater.

1970-The producers of Woodstock announce that they lost more a million dollars on the 1969 festival. They hope to regain their investment from sales of the Woodstock album, movie and related memorabilia.

1967-Pink Floyd's second UK single, "See Emily Play," is released. It reaches number-six there.

1965-Bob Dylan holds his second and last day of sessions for "Like a Rolling Stone." The fourth take of the 15 from this day is the final version that will reach number-two in Billboard and number-one on Rolling Stone's 2004 list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

BIRTHDAYS

Doane Perry - 64 years old

Ex-Jethro Tull drummer. Born 1954.