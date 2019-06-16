Classic Rock Almanac June 16, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-Over 200,000 people attended the first Monterey Pop Festival this week in 1967. Many of the leading Rock acts of the time appeared, including Otis Redding, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Simon and Garfunkel, Canned Heat, The Mamas and The Papas, The Grateful Dead, Eric Burdon and The Animals, The Association, Booker T. and The MGs, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, The Byrds, David Crosby and Steve Miller. John Phillips of The Mamas and The Papas would later write, "San Francisco" (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair) about the festival, which became a big hit for Scott McKenzie later in the year.

1970-The sponsors of the original Woodstock Festival announce that they lost more than $1.2 million on the actual concert. They would eventually profit from the sale of the Woodstock sound track and related memorabilia.

1975-John Lennon sues the US government, charging that officials tried to deny his immigration through selective prosecution. Accusing them of harassment during deportation proceedings, Lennon named former US Attorneys General John Mitchell and Richard Kleindienst in the complaint.

1982-Pretenders guitarist, 25 year old James Honeyman Scott, died in his sleep in London, England. The official cause of death is "cocaine related heart failure."

1982-Donny Van Zant of .38 Special is arrested on stage in Tulsa, Oklahoma for public drinking. Tulsa was a dry town.

2013-Black Sabbath established a new UK chart record for the longest gap between #1 albums when their new release, "13" debuted at the top, 42 years and 8 months after their second album "Paranoid" reached the peak.

2016-Meat Loaf was hospitalized after collapsing during a concert in Edmonton, Alberta. The singer, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, was later listed in "stable and in good condition" and was expected to make a full recovery.

BORN TODAY

1949-Robbin Thompson

singer-songwriter who was a member of the early Bruce Springsteen band, Steel Mill, and co-wrote songs with Timothy B. Schmit, Phil Vassar and Butch Taylor and Carter Beauford of the Dave Matthews Band. Thompson died on October 10, 2015.