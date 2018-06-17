Classic Rock Almanac June 17, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1989-Ringo Starr announces the first tour with his ever-changing All-Starr Band. The first incarnation features Billy Preston, Joe Walsh of The Eagles and two former Bruce Springsteen sidemen.

1980-Led Zeppelin kicks off its first European tour since 1973, which proves to be the group's final European tour.

1978-Jefferson Starship cancel their show at the Lorley Festival in Germany because Grace Slick is too drunk to go onstage.

1977-Crosby, Stills & Nash release CSN, the album which contains "Just a Song Before I Go." That night the trio performs at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

1974-John Lennon starts recording Walls and Bridges at the Record Plant in New York. The L-P spins off the hit "Number Nine Dream."

1972-The Rolling Stones' Exile on Main Street is the number-one-selling album.

1967-Day two of the Monterey Pop Festival features daytime performances by Canned Heat, Big Brother & the Holding Company, Country Joe & the Fish, Al Kooper, The Butterfield Blues Band, Quicksilver Messenger Service, The Steve Miller Band and The Electric Flag. The evening sets are by Moby Grape, Hugh Masekela, The Byrds, The Butterfield Blues Band, Laura Nyro, Jefferson Airplane, Booker T. & the M-G's and Otis Redding.

1965-The Kinks arrive in New York City to start their first US tour.

BIRTHDAYS

Greg Rolie - 71 years old

Currently both a member of Santana IV and fronting his own Greg Rolie Band, the ex-Storm, Abraxas Pool, Journey and keyboardist is the voice of Santana's hits "Evil Ways," "Black Magic Woman" and "Oye Como Va." He co-founded Journey with Santana guitarist Neal Schon in 1973 and was lead vocalist for its first three albums. Born 1947.

Paul Young - Died in 2000

The Mike & the Mechanics/Sad Cafe singer died of a heart attack July 15th, 2000 at 53. (Despite sharing a name, nationality and occupation, this is a different person from the singer who did "Everytime You Go Away.") Born 1947.

Zoot Money (George Bruno Money) - 76 years old

The British keyboardist joined Eric Burdon & the New Animals in 1968, along with future Police guitarist Andy Summers, who had played with him in Zoot Money's Big Roll Band and Dantalion's Chariot. In 2007, Money made an album with "Something in the Air" pianist Thunderclap Newman. Born 1942.