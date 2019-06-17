Classic Rock Almanac June 17, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Rolling Stones released their first UK single, "Come On", which would peak at #21.

1965-The Kinks and The Moody Blues make their US concert debut at the Academy of Music in New York.

1972-Keyboardist Ron (Pigpen) McKernan played his final gig with the Grateful Dead at the Hollywood Bowl. He would die the following March of alcohol-induced liver failure and internal bleeding.

1973-Joe Saylers, business manager for Three Dog Night and Steppenwolf, is shot in the arm after a confrontation with two strangers in his West Hollywood apartment.

1978-Personal problems prevented Grace Slick from going on stage with Jefferson Starship at a concert in St. Goarhausen, West Germany. Fans rioted, causing more than $1 million in damage. Two days later, Slick quit the Starship and Marty Balin took over as lead vocalist.

1980-Led Zeppelin begins three week's worth of shows in Europe. It will prove to be the group's last tour.

1989-Ringo Starr announces that he will tour again as Ringo And The All-Starr Band. Members of the group include Clarence Clemons, Joe Walsh and Billy Preston.

1997-Ozzy Osbourne cancelled his solo set and his reunion with Black Sabbath, scheduled for an Ozzfest tour stop at the Polaris Amphitheatre near Columbus, Ohio. Osbourne claimed he had lost his voice. Other groups on the bill performed as scheduled but disappointed fans set fires and damaged the outdoor facility. Twenty-three people were arrested and three were slightly hurt. Osbourne and Black Sabbath played a make-up date two weeks later.

1999-British shock-rocker David 'Screaming Lord' Sutch was found dead at his London home after he apparently hanged himself. He was 58.

2007-62 year old Rod Stewart married his girlfriend of nearly seven years, 36 year old Penny Lancaster in a small town just outside the Italian Riviera resort of Portofino. The couple, whose son was a year and half old, were wed during a private ceremony attended by a small gathering of family and friends.

2007-The Traveling Wilburys' "Collection" rose to the top of the UK album chart. The Wilburys consisted of George Harrison, (Nelson Wilbury), Jeff Lynne, (Otis Wilbury), Roy Orbison, (Lefty Wilbury), Tom Petty, (Charlie T. Wilbury Jr.) and Bob Dylan, (Lucky Wilbury).

2009-60-year-old Billy Joel and his third wife, 27-year-old Katie Lee Joel announced that were splitting up after nearly five years of marriage. Joel's nine-year union with model Christie Brinkley ended in 1994. His nine-year marriage to Elizabeth Weber, for whom he wrote "Just The Way You Are", ended in 1982. It's believed that Billy had a prenuptial agreement to protect the millions his many hits have earned.

2015-In an interview with Forbes magazine, former Cream drummer Ginger Baker had some unkind words for Led Zeppelin. "Jimmy's [Page] a good player, I don't think Led Zeppelin filled the void that Cream left, but they made a lot of money." About Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, Baker said that he wasn't "anywhere near what I am. He wasn't a musician." Baker also lashed out at the entire genre of Heavy Metal, saying "I loathe and detest Heavy Metal. I think it is an abortion."

2017-After a nearly three year delay, a 2.5 acre piece of land called Jimi Hendrix Park opened in Seattle's Central district. Within walking distance from the legendary guitarist's childhood home, the park features plaques detailing Hendrix's life and Hendrix-inspired sculptures.

2017-An 50th anniversary edition of The Beatle's "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" LP returned to the Top Ten of the Billboard 200 chart when it came in at #3.

BORN TODAY

1947-Glenn Buxton

guitarist with the Alice Cooper Band

1947-Greg Rolie

singer and keyboardist Gregg Rolie who has been a member of Santana and Journey.