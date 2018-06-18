Classic Rock Almanac June 18, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2011-Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons dies in a Palm Beach, Florida hospital of complications from a stroke suffered 6 days earlier at his home in Singer Island, Florida. He was 69.

2008-On tour in Europe, Bruce Springsteen sends a video tribute to the memorial service for NBC newsman Tim Russert in Washington, DC. Strumming a guitar, Springsteen says Russert "believed in the honesty of service -- the joyful duty of honesty of service. That's his legacy for politicians, journalists and rock musicians, too."

2006-Paul McCartney -- who wrote and sang "When I'm 64" for The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band album -- celebrates his 64th birthday.

2002-U2 guitarist The Edge marries his second wife, Morleigh Steinberg, a dancer on the band's Zoo-TV tour, in the South of France.

1999-Aerosmith cancel a scheduled appearance at July's Woodstock '99, citing "mutual production problems and scheduling conflicts." TThe show's organizers say the band's manager made "irrational" demands that were impossible to meet.

1987-Bruce Springsteen separates from his first wife, actress Julianne Phillips.

1977-Fleetwood Mac tops the Billboard singles chart with "Dreams."

1973-Paul McCartney releases the "James Bond" theme "Live and Let Die" on his 31st birthday.

1967-The final day of the Monterey Pop Festival features Ravi Shankar, The Blues Project, Big Brother & the Holding Company, Buffalo Springfield, The Who, The Grateful Dead, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Scott McKenzie and The Mamas & The Papas.

BIRTHDAYS

Dizzy Reed - 55 years old

Guns n' Roses/ex-Slash's Snakepit keyboardist. Born 1963.

Sir Paul McCartney - 76 years old

"The cute Beatle" has been more active and visible in the 21st century than at any time since Wings' 1970s heyday. He and John Lennon were the most successful songwriting team ever, jointly responsible for 20 Beatles number-ones. Born 1942.