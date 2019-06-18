Classic Rock Almanac June 18, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-Paul McCartney celebrates his 21st birthday at the home of his Aunt Ginny (referred to as Aunty Gin in "Let 'Em In"), along with various friends, relatives and the other Beatles.

1976-Electric Light Orchestra's greatest hits collection, "OLE ELO" goes Gold, just as they begin their first major British tour.

1977-Fleetwood Mac score their only Billboard number one hit with "Dreams", which made #24 in the UK. Over the next dozen years, they would reach the US Top 40 thirteen more times.

1977-The Beatles' "Live At The Hollywood Bowl", recorded in August, 1964 and August, 1965, rose to the top of the UK album chart. Across the pond, it would climb to #2 on the Billboard Hot 200.

2011-Clarence Clemons, the sax player who helped develop Bruce Springsteen's early sound, died just six days after suffering a stroke at his Florida home. He was 69.

2015-Cyndi Lauper, Toby Keith and Van Morrison were among the inductees into the Song Writers Hall Of Fame at a star-studded gala in New York. The Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia was also inducted posthumously alongside the band's lyricist Robert Hunter.

BORN TODAY

1942-Sir Paul McCartney

The Beatles Wings, solo. The most successful rock composer of all time.

1952-Ricky Gazda

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

1963-Dizzy Reed

best known as the keyboardist for Guns N' Roses