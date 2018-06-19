Classic Rock Almanac June 19, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Ringo Starr kicks off his 10th All-Starr Band tour in Niagara Falls, Canada. The 2008 lineup features four returning All-Starrs -- Edgar Winter, Billy Squier, Hamish Stuart and Colin Hay -- as well as newcomers Gary Wright and drummer Gregg Bissonette.

2007-Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen is honored by the Illinois State Senate for his charitable work as well as the band's accomplishments. He spends a few hours at the capitol, joking, signing autographs and tossing guitar picks at Senate members and staff.

2005-Steve Miller, Peter Frampton, Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Joe Perry, Richie Sambora and others gather at New York's Carnegie Hall for a 90th birthday tribute to guitar legend Les Paul.

1982-Steve Miller begins his first tour in three years to support his current album, Abracadabra.

1968-The Rolling Stones are number-one in England with "Jumpin' Jack Flash."

1967-Two days after Paul McCartney admits in a Life magazine interview that he'd taken LSD four times, London's Daily Mirror quotes Paul as saying: "I don't regret that I've spoken out. I hope my fans will understand..."

BIRTHDAYS

Ann Wilson - 68 years old

Heart's lead singer had a pair of Top 10 duet hits from movie soundtracks in the 1980s: "Almost Paradise" (Footloose) with Mike Reno of Loverboy and "Surrender to Me" (Tequila Sunrise) with Robin Zander of Cheap Trick. Heart was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Born 1950.