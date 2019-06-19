Classic Rock Almanac June 19, 2019
June 19, 2019
ANNIVERSARIES
1976-The Beach Boys' cover of Chuck Berry's "Rock And Roll Music" enters the Billboard Top 40 where it would peak at #5 during a thirteen week run. That was one spot higher than Berry's 1957 original.
2006-Duane Roland, a founding member of the Southern Rock band Molly Hatchet died of natural causes at the age of 53.
BORN TODAY
1944-Peter Bardens
keyboardist, a founder member of the British progressive rock group Camel. During his career, Bardens worked alongside Rod Stewart, Mick Fleetwood and Van Morrison, and recorded solo albums. Bardens died aged 57 on January 22, 2002.
1951-Ann Wilson
Heart
1963-Simon Wright
drummer, AC/DC, joined in 1983. Joined Dio in 1989.