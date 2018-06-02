Classic Rock Almanac June 2, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Paul McCartney receives the Library of Congress's Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at the White House. He sings "Michelle" in front of first lady Michelle Obama, as well as "Eleanor Rigby," "Let It Be" and "Hey Jude."

2008-Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bo Diddley dies of heart failure at his home in Archer, Florida at age 79.

2008-The Hard Rock Park, the world's first rock and roll theme park, celebrates its grand opening. Situated on 55 acres in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the park has more than 50 attractions, including Led Zeppelin - The Ride, the Eagles' Life in the Fast Lane roller coaster and The Moody Blues' Nights in White Satin - The Ride. Eagles and the Moodys perform at the opening celebrations. PS: The park files for bankruptcy in the fall.

2006-Former Tubes and Grateful Dead keyboardist Vince Welnick commits suicide at his Bay Area (California) home. He was 55.

2004-Sharon Osbourne announces that drummer Bill Ward has officially rejoined Black Sabbath, meaning the band's original line-up will headline this summer's Ozzfest.

1989-52-year-old Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman marries 19-year-old model Mandy Smith. They divorce two years later. Complicating family affairs, his son briefly dates her mother! (If that relationship had led to marriage, the elder Wyman would have become his own son's son-in-law.)

1978-Bruce Springsteen releases his fourth album, Darkness on the Edge of Town.

1973-The Electric Light Orchestra kicks off its first US tour in San Diego.

1973-It's double number-ones for Paul McCartney, whose "My Love" single and Red Rose Speedway album top their respective charts.

1967-At London's UFO Club, Jimi Hendrix, Pete Townshend, Eric Burdon and various Yardbirds attend a Pink Floyd concert at which guitarist Syd Barrett barely participates.

1967-David Bowie releases a self-titled debut album in Britain.

1967-The Beatles release the Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album in the US.

1964-The Rolling Stones make their first US network TV appearance, on ABC's late night Les Crane Show.

BIRTHDAYS

Diana Mangano - 50 years old

The female vocalist in Jefferson Starship since the early 1990s. Born 1968.

Steve Brookins - 67 years old

Ex-38 Special drummer. Born 1951.