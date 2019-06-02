Classic Rock Almanac June 2, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Rolling Stones make their American television debut on WABC's The Les Crane Show, which was available only in New York.

1967-David Bowie released his first album, which contained the single, "Love You 'Til Tuesday". Although the LP got positive reviews, neither it or the single sold well.

1973-Paul McCartney, backed by his new group Wings, was back on top of the Billboard Hot 100 with a song he wrote for his wife Linda, "My Love".

1989-52 year old Rolling Stones bass guitarist Bill Wyman married 19 year old Mandy Smith in a secret ceremony in the eastern English town of Bury St. Edmonds. Wyman's son and the bride's sister were the only guests. The couple divorced two years later after Wyman said they had spent only five days together as man and wife. Wyman agreed to an $800,000 divorce settlement.

2008-Rock legend Bo Diddley died of heart failure at the age of 79. He had recently suffered a stroke and a heart attack from which he never fully recovered. His final words were reported to have been, "I'm goin' to heaven! I'm comin' home!"

2015-A 26-year-old Cordova, Tennessee man was handed a two-year suspended sentence with probation after stealing a pair of Elton John's sunglasses from the Memphis Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last May.

BORN TODAY

1941-Charlie Watts

drummer who joined The Rolling Stones in 1963.

1959-Michael Steele

bassist, guitarist, songwriter, and singer who began her professional career as Micki Steele in the teen-girl band the Runaways, The Bangles