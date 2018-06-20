Classic Rock Almanac June 20, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-The Newport '69 Festival starts in Northridge, California, where 150-thousand see Jimi Hendrix, Joe Cocker, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Ike & Tina Turner, Jethro Tull, The Rascals, Steppenwolf, Booker T & the MGs and others perform. Hendrix's 125-thousand-dollar fee for this appearance is, to date, the highest single appearance fee ever paid to a single rock act.

1967-The Jefferson Airplane and Jimi Hendrix begin a six-night stand at the Fillmore in San Francisco. \

1966-The Beatles re-release their Yesterday and Today album--with new, uncontroversial cover art.

1964-The Rolling Stones wrap up their first US tour with afternoon and evening shows at Carnegie Hall in New York. Bobby Goldsboro is one of the opening acts. The Stones open their set with "Not Fade Away" and close with Bo Diddley's "I'm Alright." Jay & the Americans follow to close the show.

BIRTHDAYS

Michael Anthony (Sobolewski) - 64 years old

The Circle/Mad Anthony's X-Press/ex-Chickenfoot/ex-Van Halen bassist. Born 1954.

Brian Wilson - 76 years old

The fragile, eccentric genius of The Beach Boys wrote or co-wrote most of the band's hits, and -- despite a hearing impairment -- produced many of them as well. Even when he stopped touring with the group, he continued creating in the studio, and reached his peak with the chart-topping "Good Vibrations" and the acclaimed (though commercially disappointing) Pet Sounds album. Although the singer-keyboardist-bassist mainly tours and records as a solo artist these days, he reunited with The Beach Boys for a 2012 50th Anniversary tour. Paul Dano and John Cusack each played him in the 2015 bio-pic Love and Mercy. Born 1942.