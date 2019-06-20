Classic Rock Almanac June 20, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-The three day Newport '69 Festival starts in Northridge, California. 150,000 people attend to hear Jimi Hendrix, Joe Cocker, CCR, Ike And Tina Turner, Jethro Tull, The Rascals, Steppenwolf and others. Hendrix receives $125,000 for his appearance. At the time it was the highest fee ever paid to a Rock act for a single performance.

1969-David Bowie signs with Philips Records and then enters Trident Studios in London to record "Space Oddity", a song he wrote after seeing the 1968 Stanley Kubrick movie 2001: A Space Odyssey. The tune will top the UK chart in November, 1975 and reach #15 in America.

2004-June 20th marked the 3000th time that Paul McCartney took to the stage as a professional musician. He had performed 2,535 concerts with The Quarrymen and The Beatles, 140 gigs with Wings and 325 solo shows.

2013-Deep Purple's first studio album in eight years, "Now What", enters the Billboard 200 album chart where it would peak at #110. The LP fared better in Europe, reaching the Top Ten in 19 countries.

BORN TODAY

1942-Brian Wilson

singer, songwriter with The Beach Boys

1954-Michael Anthony

bassist who has worked with Van Halen and other acts.