Classic Rock Almanac June 21, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2001-Blues great John Lee Hooker dies of natural causes in his Los Altos, California home at 83.

1985-Motley Crue releases its third album, Theater of Pain, featuring a cover of Brownsville Station's "Smokin' in the Boys Room" that will become the band's first Top 20 single and first Top 10 radio track.

1981-Donald Fagen and Walter Becker announce the break-up of Steely Dan.

1976-Paul McCartney & Wings perform at the Forum in LA. Ringo Starr, Dennis Wilson, Diana Ross, Cher, Harry Nilsson, Jack Nelson and Leo Sayer visit backstage after the show.

1975-Elton John debuts his new band at London's Wembley Stadium. The Eagles, Joe Walsh, Rufus and The Beach Boys open for him at the day-long concert.

1975-Ritchie Blackmore quits Deep Purple to form Rainbow.

1970-At Memphis International Airport, guitarist Pete Townshend of The Who is overheard saying "Tommy seems to be going down a bomb," British slang for "really well." Officials, however, only hear the term "bomb" and react, causing a major delay in the flight.

1966-The Rolling Stones, preparing for an American tour, threaten to sue 14 New York hotels that refused to rent them rooms.

BIRTHDAYS

Kip Winger - 57 years old

Winger/ex-Alice Cooper singer-bassist. Born 1961.

Mark Brzezicki - 61 years old

Procol Harum/ex-Big Country drummer. Born 1957.

Nils Lofgren - 67 years old

Solo/E Street Band/ex-Grin singer-guitarist-keyboardist. Born 1951.

Joey Kramer - 68 years old

Aerosmith drummer. Born 1950.

Ray Davies - 74 years old

As lead singer and songwriter, he led The Kinks into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. "You Really Got Me" was the band's first U.S. hit in 1964. Four more made the Top 10, including 1970's "Lola" and 1983's "Come Dancing." These days he works as a solo artist. Born 1944.